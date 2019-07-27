Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $426,125; Stock Declined; Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stock Value Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.59 Million

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 305,295 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares to 16,547 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings.