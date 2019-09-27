Puzo Michael J Has Boosted By $1.21 Million Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.88’s average target is 16.21% above currents $5.06 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 13. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

Puzo Michael J increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 112.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 4,787 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Puzo Michael J holds 9,035 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 4,248 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.54. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.36% above currents $250.54 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1,405 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 50,247 shares. Advisory Service Networks Llc invested in 0.23% or 15,144 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 1,858 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 1,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,010 are owned by West Chester Cap Advsr Inc. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 41,501 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 60,598 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Amer Assets Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eqis Cap Management holds 4,111 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 967,137 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 58 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 262,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc holds 52,730 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 159,100 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 702,114 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 34,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0% or 856,069 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.29 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp accumulated 73,145 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com invested in 146,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs accumulated 10,231 shares or 0% of the stock. World Investors holds 5.13M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Invesco has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Principal Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $383.70 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 991,517 shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c