Puzo Michael J Decreased Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $471,488 as Share Value Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Position in Walmart (WMT) by $4.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 4.09M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69M, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.34. About 1.94M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Gets More Selective With Web Sellers After Growth Spurt

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Il has 0.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,365 shares. Bloombergsen has invested 5.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Burney owns 1.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 382,627 shares. Andra Ap holds 164,600 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 26,721 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.16% or 27,438 shares. Narwhal Cap stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Freestone Limited Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 346,057 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% or 8,248 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.3% or 4.61 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 734,259 shares. Drexel Morgan Com holds 6,896 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.41% or 2.67 million shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc reported 0.26% stake.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 186,900 shares to 403,200 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 643,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 8.87 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Green Square Cap Llc invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 64,025 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 418 shares. 5,594 were reported by Whitnell And. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 575,904 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,690 shares. Longer Invests owns 3,521 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 2.21 million shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.04% or 7,283 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 14,585 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,455 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 1,977 shares. 8,471 are owned by Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd.

