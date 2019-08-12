Puzo Michael J Cut Position in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Value Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stock Price Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 10,072 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 13,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.24 million shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,348 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,988 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).