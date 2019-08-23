Puzo Michael J Cut Celgene (CELG) Position; Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered By $117.20 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 58.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 510,000 shares with $85.01 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $519.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 27/03/2018 – The National: Exclusive: Sean Spicer on fake news, Facebook privacy – and his tell-all memoir

Puzo Michael J decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Puzo Michael J holds 2,769 shares with $261,000 value, down from 7,299 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $67.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.59% above currents $182.04 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 4.69% above currents $95.71 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. Robert W. Baird maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $101 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24. Jefferies maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.