Puzo Michael J Cut Celgene (CELG) Holding; Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) SI Decreased By 28.46%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 1.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru holds 51,548 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.95% stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Citizens & Northern holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,967 shares. Taylor Asset Management holds 12.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 195,500 shares. 48 are held by Lifeplan Financial. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,687 shares. Burren Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 25,530 shares or 14.7% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 0.43% or 767,321 shares. Longfellow Management Limited Liability reported 7,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt has 407,140 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. California-based Granite Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3,401 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. 10,778 are held by Joel Isaacson Lc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.44 EPS, up 31.18% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

