Puzo Michael J Continues to Hold Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Caxton Has Lowered Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Holding as Share Price Rose

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 18,217 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 752,938 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fund Management Sa reported 27,833 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 44,359 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 10,525 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,542 shares. 170,100 are owned by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Co. 62,538 are owned by Asset Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,532 shares. Panagora Asset holds 272,940 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,951 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Brown Advisory has 29,953 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,839 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc has 16,028 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40M for 7.07 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.