Puzo Michael J Boosted Its Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Position in Thor Industries (THO)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96B, up from 52,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 586,397 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 157,167 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Murphy Cap reported 3,424 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt has invested 1.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 27,338 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 159 were reported by Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department. 6,330 are owned by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Community Financial Bank Na owns 3,415 shares. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 5,100 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 18,130 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 48,929 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 786,117 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Limited Liability reported 29 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Commerce has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,871 shares. Anderson Hoagland has 8,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 70,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Assoc stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,216 shares. Fdx Advsr has 6,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Gru Inc has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thb Asset Management reported 0.1% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 19,300 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company owns 580,735 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.89% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Franklin Resource owns 12,649 shares.