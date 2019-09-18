Puzo Michael J Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $381,550 as Share Price Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined While First Heartland Consultants Lowered by $369,684 Its Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 1.60M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 51,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 492,992 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1.27 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Evergreen Management Lc has 2,791 shares. Sfmg Lc owns 7,587 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.23% or 764,380 shares. Salem has invested 2.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 149,108 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 24,171 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,500 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 22,515 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Advent Intll Ma invested in 1.08% or 188,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1,807 shares. Blair William & Il reported 110,092 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 2.96% or 15,086 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset invested in 0.1% or 485,360 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 112,275 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Battle looms over next B-52 engine contract, worth up to $7B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,883 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 9,681 shares to 17,676 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 62,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $705.80M for 25.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.