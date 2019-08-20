Puzo Michael J Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Position; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Cut by $674,288

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 18,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 3.05 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 7.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 12,738 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 49,761 shares. Regions Fin owns 9,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial reported 0.55% stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). British Columbia Investment Corporation has 0.08% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 409,330 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 13,353 shares. Advantage holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,875 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 115,150 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 104,321 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.04 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49,617 shares to 827,452 shares, valued at $62.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capita (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,605 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kamunting Street Capital Management LP owns 3,500 shares. Fcg Ltd Company holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,317 shares. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 28,832 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 280,238 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 14,690 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 3,551 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier accumulated 277,487 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.96% or 1.13 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 121,555 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank And owns 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,008 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highlander Cap Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,267 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1.09% or 4,699 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).