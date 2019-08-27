Puzo Michael J Boosted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Valuation Declined, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Cut by $1.29 Million Its Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 9,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 59,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 54,439 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $248.93. About 378,904 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,790 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability stated it has 2,190 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 413 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 8,920 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 2,540 shares. 122,712 are owned by Cambridge Trust Com. 8,530 are owned by Paradigm Asset Lc. 92,903 were accumulated by Confluence Management Ltd Co. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,010 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 6,600 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 101,500 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 96,012 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 14,804 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,526 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 11,119 shares. Moreover, Eii Capital has 1.49% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 19,696 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Prudential has 263,352 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invests invested in 0.13% or 2,500 shares. D E Shaw And owns 14,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 44 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,336 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 4,268 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Geode Cap Management Ltd accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 16,925 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,659 shares.