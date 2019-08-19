Puzo Michael J Boosted Disney (DIS) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Holding in Lowe’s (LOW) by $1.59 Million as Stock Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leavell Management Inc reported 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mercer Advisers invested in 0.04% or 600 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor invested in 9,894 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc holds 2% or 40,112 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com invested in 0.47% or 1.27 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 70,510 shares. Menta Ltd Llc holds 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 8,538 shares. Wade G W Inc has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,314 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hartline Inv stated it has 14,010 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bankshares reported 12,127 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 271,854 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fulton Bank Na reported 14,038 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.79 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 1.32% or 91,551 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 5,939 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 7.85M shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 36,226 shares. 51,564 were accumulated by Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd owns 8,693 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.15% or 15,805 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel reported 0.49% stake. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated invested in 427,150 shares. 8,844 are owned by Accredited. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baxter Bros stated it has 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advsrs Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 34,328 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).