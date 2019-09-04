Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.19%. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
