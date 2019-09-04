Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.19%. Competitively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund