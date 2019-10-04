Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 97,854,077.25% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,521,486.64% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.4%. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Puyi Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.