Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Since Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puyi Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 34.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.