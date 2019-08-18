Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

As Asset Management businesses, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puyi Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.