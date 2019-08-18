Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

As Asset Management businesses, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Puyi Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.