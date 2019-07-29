Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.20 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.