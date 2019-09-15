Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Securities Corp.