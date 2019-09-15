Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.49
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Securities Corp.
