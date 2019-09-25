Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.65
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Puyi Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.95%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.
