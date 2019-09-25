Puyi Inc. (PUYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.65 N/A 0.18 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.