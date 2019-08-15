Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Comparison side by side

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puyi Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Puyi Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.