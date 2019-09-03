Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.47
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.13% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
