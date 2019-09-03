Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.47 N/A 0.24 60.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.13% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Puyi Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.