Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
