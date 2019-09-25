Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.