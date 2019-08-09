Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Contrasting side by side

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Puyi Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.