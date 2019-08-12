Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Since Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.86 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puyi Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puyi Inc. and Medley Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.9%. Competitively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has 91.18% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Medley Management Inc.