Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparing side by side

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.65 9.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puyi Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puyi Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Puyi Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.