Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.22
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Puyi Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 11.88% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Puyi Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.