Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.22 N/A 2.04 2.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 11.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puyi Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Puyi Inc.