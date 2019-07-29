Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Puyi Inc.
