Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Puyi Inc.