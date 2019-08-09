Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparing side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.23 N/A 0.71 26.45

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puyi Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puyi Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Puyi Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.