Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Contrasting side by side

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 60.47

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puyi Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while 180 Degree Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Puyi Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.