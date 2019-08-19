Puxin Limited (NEW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 157 4.30 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puxin Limited and Strategic Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puxin Limited and Strategic Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36% Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puxin Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Strategic Education Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Strategic Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Puxin Limited and Strategic Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Strategic Education Inc.’s potential downside is -1.62% and its average price target is $172.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puxin Limited and Strategic Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05% Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93%

For the past year Puxin Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Strategic Education Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Strategic Education Inc. beats Puxin Limited.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.