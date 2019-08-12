Puxin Limited (NEW)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 88 5.24 N/A 1.50 69.77

Table 1 demonstrates Puxin Limited and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puxin Limited and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puxin Limited are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puxin Limited and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 85.6%. Competitively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31%

For the past year Puxin Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats Puxin Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.