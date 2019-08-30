Puxin Limited (NEW) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Comparing side by side

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00 GSX Techedu Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36% GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Puxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, GSX Techedu Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. GSX Techedu Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Puxin Limited and GSX Techedu Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GSX Techedu Inc.’s potential upside is 26.21% and its average target price is $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puxin Limited and GSX Techedu Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 3.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05% GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57%

For the past year Puxin Limited has weaker performance than GSX Techedu Inc.

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Puxin Limited.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.