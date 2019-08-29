Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) Stock Price Were Volatile While Morgan Stanley Raised Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Lowered by $668,000

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 88,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 3.57M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 83,024 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 175,197 shares traded. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 15.82 million shares or 9.42% less from 17.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 3,150 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 12,685 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.15% or 69,920 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 1,575 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated accumulated 371,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highlander Management Lc has invested 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0% or 2,951 shares. Whittier Trust Co reported 140 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 22,287 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 3,500 shares. 13,885 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Com. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 66,782 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Inc owns 4.96M shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 682,803 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $257.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 14,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,330 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Glb Ttl Ret&Incm Fd I (LGI).

