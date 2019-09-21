Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Position as Stock Price Were Volatile; Sadoff Investment Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Holding by $643,563

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51M, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 46,820 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP) by 25,751 shares to 81,625 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS) by 246,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Div Fund (IAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More important recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2017.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,395 shares to 930,187 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.