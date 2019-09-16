Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Holding by $411,516 as Share Value Were Volatile; Tealwood Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Ebix (EBIX) as Shares Declined

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 116,499 shares traded or 71.02% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 324,324 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central And Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) by 36,703 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $41.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 319,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Apps Would Add Fuel To Smartsheet’s PaaS Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 167,142 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 71,600 shares. Rivernorth Llc owns 1.18M shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 255,561 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,725 shares. National Asset invested in 0.02% or 11,754 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested in 15,550 shares. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Company has 401,437 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,540 shares. City Of London Investment Mngmt Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 1,530 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.01% or 17,531 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas, -based fund reported 12,262 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,715 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 46,734 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,969 shares to 60,082 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).