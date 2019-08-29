Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Were Volatile While 1607 Capital Partners Increased by $632,400 Its Stake; Silicom LTD (SILC) Shares Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 86.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 52,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 1,251 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 89,118 shares to 200,610 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 4,669 shares. Creative Planning reported 14,880 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 19,604 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Merriman Wealth Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 14,000 shares. Staley Advisers holds 15,000 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 13,300 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,796 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 1,715 shares. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 1,530 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 23,331 shares.