Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake Has Raised by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; Huntington National Bank Lifted Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Market Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 51,079 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 427,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.91M, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 5.48 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc reported 150,139 shares. Invesco Limited owns 181,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 157,168 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Hl Llc holds 60,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 107,999 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 333 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Peoples Fincl Ser holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 225,011 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 172,678 shares. City Of London Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 120,588 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,800 shares. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs has invested 0.18% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc owns 2,702 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.01% stake.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 90,988 shares to 681,219 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 435,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,664 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Mgmt holds 429,601 shares. Stelliam Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 973,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 445,054 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 32,500 shares. Andra Ap invested in 368,700 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,337 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 33,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 282,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 23,291 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wright Invsts Ser holds 0.14% or 28,090 shares. Texas-based Sentinel Lba has invested 0.08% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.24M shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4,067 shares to 1,787 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,754 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

