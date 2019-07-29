Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE CROSS-BORDER OUTFLOWS AS MATERIALLY COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q EPS $1.45; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 86,847 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 356,500 shares to 326,000 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 21,767 shares. California-based Private Ocean Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.73 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,496 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Plante Moran Financial Llc reported 1,054 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 28,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,341 shares. 59,267 were accumulated by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Hourglass Capital Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 170,097 shares. Moreover, Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 48,190 were reported by Baxter Bros. Westwood Gru has invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 501,000 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Limited. Ally Financial Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 80,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus reported 56,883 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 400 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 188,791 shares. Creative Planning reported 14,880 shares stake. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 59,100 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Management Inc reported 23,331 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 210 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1.23 million shares. City Of London Investment Limited holds 0.1% or 120,588 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 49,002 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 60,606 shares. Robinson Cap Management Llc has 480,908 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA) by 33,866 shares to 64,990 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 543,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,747 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.