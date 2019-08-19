Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Holding; Symphony Asset Management Increases Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 9,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 51,953 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd reported 42 shares stake. 2,590 are held by Victory Capital Inc. 136 are held by Td Capital Mgmt Llc. Hrt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cambridge Investment has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2.34 million are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.03% or 3,130 shares. Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 35,900 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 208,444 shares. Quantres Asset has 0.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,500 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 265,056 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Management Limited Partnership reported 116,803 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Sei Invs stated it has 139,299 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.00M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17,126 shares to 24,888 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,313 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Capital Prns stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Investment Management holds 120,588 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 14,880 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Lc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 526,228 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 157,168 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 46,593 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Limited Liability Company reported 480,908 shares. 19,105 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Hl Finance Limited Co reported 60,606 shares.

