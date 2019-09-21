Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Were Volatile While 1607 Capital Partners Cut Holding; As Timken Steel (TMST) Stock Value Declined, Holder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.06 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 42,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 46,820 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 257,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 20,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163,000, down from 278,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.30 million market cap company. It closed at $6.79 lastly. It is down 51.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James & Associate reported 162,186 shares. 56,866 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,331 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,336 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Carroll Fincl Associates owns 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 0% stake. Moreover, Lincoln Corporation has 0.05% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Morgan Stanley reported 238,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smith Moore And Communication has 0.23% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 401,437 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,725 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF) by 70,047 shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi Mkt Income Fd (JMM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munihlds Invstm Ql (MFL).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “WOW! Announces Changes to its Technology Leadership Team to Support Company Growth – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TimkenSteel: All This Stock Needs Now Is An Economic Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Corporation. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,200 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX).