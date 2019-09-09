Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile While Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Position by $495,708; White Pine Capital Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Stock Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 35,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 526,228 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 1,540 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc holds 56,883 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 13,300 are held by Oppenheimer Inc. Staley Advisers has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 62,469 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 150,139 shares. Sit Assoc accumulated 59,100 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt accumulated 12,262 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.01% or 299,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.40M shares. Apriem Advisors invested in 190,802 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 175,239 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Fairview Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exchange Cap accumulated 1.19% or 52,293 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.53% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Lc reported 386,229 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.79 million shares. Goodman owns 16,387 shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 5,520 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 16,743 are held by Roberts Glore & Il. Paragon Mngmt Lc reported 0.29% stake. Mcgowan Group Asset owns 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,200 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).