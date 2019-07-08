Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Valuation Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $371,781; Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding in Scientific Games (SGMS) as Stock Value Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 58,422 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 923,195 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 66,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Group reported 239,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.04% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 21,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Manufacturers Life Communication The has 126,103 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 76,569 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 14,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 94,567 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP reported 60,866 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 5,502 were accumulated by Van Eck Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 7,462 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 12,598 shares.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97 million for 244.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Cap reported 299,560 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 225,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Inc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 19,105 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser accumulated 18,040 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,725 shares. 188,791 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 480,908 are owned by Robinson Mngmt Llc. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Peoples Financial Ser holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. 14,880 are owned by Creative Planning. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,425 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

