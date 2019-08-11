Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Bamco Has Cut Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $33.53 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 838,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.35M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (NYSE:FRC) by 34,231 shares to 569,120 shares, valued at $57.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,617 were reported by Cohen Steers. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Advsr Asset invested in 242,083 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 18,040 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce, New York-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Hl Ser Lc invested in 60,606 shares. Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 1 shares. Sit Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,530 shares. 56,866 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 274,289 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF) by 629,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,691 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).