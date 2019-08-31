Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile; Stephens Has Trimmed Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) as Stock Price Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 27,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 57,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.47 million market cap company. It closed at $13.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 20,931 shares to 199,950 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Driehaus Capital Mngmt has 659,444 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 28,051 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 499,830 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Manhattan Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fred Alger Inc invested in 1.68 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 500 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.1% or 27,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.08M shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 21,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc accumulated 59,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Fin Svcs Gp has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Management reported 0.03% stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,540 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James And holds 157,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl reported 107,999 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 4,545 shares. 1607 Llc invested in 0.08% or 113,700 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 4,669 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc invested in 5,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares to 18,918 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).