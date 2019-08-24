Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $941,208 as Share Price Were Volatile; Annex Advisory Services Position In At&T (T) Was Has Lifted

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiberius Acq Corp by 199,522 shares to 291,522 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Qlty (MUC) by 228,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl has 60,606 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,530 shares. 19,604 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 18,040 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.32% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Capital Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 299,560 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 5,142 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated reported 62,469 shares. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Stifel has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Advisors Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 242,083 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,342 were reported by Hugh Johnson. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 453.00 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt accumulated 140,122 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 13,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 1.89 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 8,903 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 803,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 53,976 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes. First State Bank invested in 0.91% or 189,102 shares. 25,883 are held by Botty Ltd Llc. Diversified Company owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,056 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 256,238 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings.