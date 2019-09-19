Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $2.20 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Position by $9.44 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 178,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 12.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655.02M, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 611,326 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 138,247 shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Glbl Infra Totl Re (MGU) by 14,820 shares to 603,162 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 117,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (NYSE:CXH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 194,450 are owned by Shaker Fincl Services Limited Liability Com. Ironwood Financial Limited holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,400 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 5,000 shares. Parametric Lc reported 105,523 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Oarsman Cap Inc holds 0.03% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) or 15,900 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 40,593 shares. 1.19 million were reported by 1607 Partners Ltd Company. Us Retail Bank De has 95 shares. Raymond James invested in 76,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 25,891 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0% or 10,025 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co has 170,954 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 925,617 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $66.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 48,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

