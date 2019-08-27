Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Valuation Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.05 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Raised by $2.46 Million Its Position

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 59,394 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.14. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM) by 62,768 shares to 916,775 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 975 shares. Asset Management holds 0.12% or 123,351 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 3,694 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 34,684 shares. City Hldg Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,014 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0% or 10,752 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 26,017 shares. Tradewinds reported 50,000 shares. 271,685 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. Fin Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 300 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Twin Focus Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Glovista Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 103,806 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 3,992 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Management Inc accumulated 21,421 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Motco holds 33,300 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,170 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 7,547 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 107,118 are held by Richard C Young & Commerce Limited. Lakeview Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 26,971 shares. Intact Mngmt Inc owns 68,200 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 349,623 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cypress Capital Group holds 7,540 shares. Commerce Bancshares stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Co holds 19,346 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc holds 0.23% or 14,881 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 13,154 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 4,543 shares.