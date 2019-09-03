Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Were Volatile; Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 22,324 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 6.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 237,459 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Inc holds 130,069 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 500 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 346,278 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 149,875 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 250,911 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 127,944 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 271,685 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.01% or 14,430 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 28,449 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Parsec Management Incorporated invested in 418,367 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Company reported 1.13% stake. Wills Gru holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,744 shares. F&V Cap Management reported 89,413 shares. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il accumulated 388,721 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 5.36% or 2.25 million shares. Investment Counsel has 56,042 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 4,466 shares. Systematic Financial LP has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wright Investors Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 106,234 shares. Altfest L J reported 1.48% stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Co holds 0.8% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.