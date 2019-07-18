Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Position by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 100,839 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 78,999 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM) by 81,958 shares to 204,663 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 3,694 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 61,893 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 149,875 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). City Of London Inv Management reported 97,606 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 127,944 are owned by Cap Advisors Ltd Company. Ameriprise holds 195,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 34,684 shares. City Hldgs Co accumulated 2,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% or 7,045 shares. Ckw Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 13,641 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.25 million for 24.55 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 11,185 shares. Moab Limited Liability Corporation has invested 10.93% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fund Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Paradigm Cap has 0.12% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 30,203 are held by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. 10,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 1.71 million shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 425,671 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp owns 2,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 44,666 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Tygh Capital Mngmt holds 1.71% or 422,339 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 190,978 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.