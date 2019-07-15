Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $6.72 Million as Shares Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 1.30M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 61,264 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Infineon Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now – Zacks.com” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Muni Market Update: January – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $715 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares to 42,098 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM) by 81,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Columbia Asset owns 20,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.35% or 101,112 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 250,911 shares. City Of London Investment Management Communication accumulated 97,606 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company reported 22,900 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 157,290 shares. City Holdings stated it has 2,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 14,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 10,310 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 103,806 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 378,250 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 975 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 808,663 shares to 174,615 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pitcairn holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,055 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 50,791 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rothschild & Communication Asset Us Inc accumulated 963,032 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 231,635 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.87M shares. Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fort Lp has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ellington Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 11,700 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,223 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 79,966 shares. 7,202 are owned by Zacks Invest Mgmt.